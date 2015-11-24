TOKYO Nov 24 Japan will expand handouts to beef
and pork farmers by raising the percentage of losses covered by
the government to 90 percent from 80 percent now, according to a
draft of the policy outline for a Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) deal on Tuesday.
The government will also boost purchases of domestic rice
for reserve stocks to prevent prices from falling due to new
tariff-free import quotas from the United States and Australia
under the TPP agreement, the draft seen by Reuters said.
The steps are expected to ease farmers' worries over the
TPP deal and an increase in imports of cheaper foreign farm
products. The TPP pact still requires ratification by member
countries.
Japan also aims to raise the value of farm and fishery
product exports to 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) before an initial
target year of 2020, the draft said.
In 2014, Japan's exports of such products was about 612
billion yen.
With a recent increase in the number of foreign tourists,
the nation also aims to attract 20 million foreign visitors a
year prior to 2020 and wants to see their annual spending hit 4
trillion yen, according to the draft.
The government is expected to include TPP related measures
in a supplementary budget for this fiscal year and also in an
initial budget for the next fiscal year starting from April.
($1 = 122.5300 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko;
Editing by Tom Hogue)