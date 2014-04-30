NEW YORK, April 30 Japan and the United States
have made progress on a two-way trade deal but a gap remains and
effort is needed to come to a final compromise, a top official
in Japan's cabinet said on Wednesday.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, senior vice-minister of the Cabinet
Office, told reporters in New York the two countries were in the
"last stretch" of a deal vital to the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
a 12-nation bloc that would extend from Asia to Latin America.
"I believe there was some progress" in talks last week,
though "of course there still remains a gap and we have to make
efforts to come to a compromise," he said through a translator,
after presenting at a conference. "The last stretch is not going
to be easy."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)