(Adds background, comments)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 30 Japan and the United States
have made progress on a two-way trade deal but a gap remains and
effort is needed to come to a final compromise, a top official
in Japan's cabinet said on Wednesday.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, senior vice-minister of the Cabinet
Office, told reporters in New York the two countries were in the
"last stretch" of a deal vital to the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
a 12-nation bloc that would extend from Asia to Latin America.
"I believe there was some progress" in talks last week,
though "of course there still remains a gap and we have to make
efforts to come to a compromise," he said through a translator,
after presenting at a conference. "The last stretch is not going
to be easy."
Nishimura, who is responsible for Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's economic revival plan, said a deal on TTP was one
of the pillars of its growth strategy. The growth plan, to be
unveiled by the government in June, is the third of three
so-called arrows after the Bank of Japan launched hyper-easy
monetary policy and the government launched mass fiscal
spending.
The vice-minister added that corporate governance would be
an important part of the June plan.
Marathon talks during U.S. President Barack Obama's state
visit to Tokyo last week yielded progress - hailed by the two
sides as a "key milestone" - but stopped short of a TPP deal.
Negotiators from the 12 TPP countries are to meet in Vietnam
in mid-May, followed by a gathering of Asia-Pacific trade
ministers in China on May 17-18. Obama and Abe will likely meet
next at an Asia-Pacific summit in China in November.
TPP "is equally important for the United States and
"represents our common interests," Nishimura said. "We have to
work together so we can reach some kind of compromise as early
as possible. That requires efforts by both parties."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chizu Nomiyama)