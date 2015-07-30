LAHAINA, Hawaii, July 30 Pacific Rim trading
partners have to make an effort to seal an ambitious free trade
deal but must also recognize that very sensitive markets cannot
be thrown open to full competition immediately, Mexican Trade
Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday.
Trade ministers from the 12 countries negotiating the
Trans-Pacific Partnership on the Hawaiian island of Maui still
had several big issues outstanding on Thursday.
"They are few but very contested," he told Reuters. Mexico
is under pressure to open agricultural markets to products from
Australia and New Zealand, and is also watching demands from
Australia for increased access to the U.S. sugar market, which
Mexico enjoys preferential access to.
"Everyone knows the sensitivities in the markets, of course
we all have make an effort, but the effort has to be in line
with the principle ... that the very, very, very sensitive
products are subject to a less aggressive schedule of market
opening," he said when asked about sugar.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)