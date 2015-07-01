(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman said he hopes to wrap up a trade deal with 11
other Pacific Rim nations soon and send it to the U.S. Congress
for approval before the end of the year.
Lawmakers last week granted the White House authority to
close the Trans-Pacific Partnership and other trade deals and
speed them through Congress, opening the door to a phase of
intense negotiations to finalize the pact.
The TPP would cover 40 percent of the world economy and is
central to President Barack Obama's effort to engage more
closely with Asia and balance China's influence.
Froman said the United States was talking to TPP partners to
clear up sticking points and prepare for a ministerial meeting
to finalize the deal.
Talks with Japan were nearly done, although issues such as
intellectual property protection, access to Canada's dairy
market, Australian sugar exports to the United States and
state-owned enterprises still had to be agreed.
"We're going to be having some conversations over the coming
days to make sure we are on track towards closing," Froman told
an event organized by Politico.
A source close to the negotiations told Reuters the
ministerial meeting is set for the last week of July.
Froman said a date had not been set but he aimed to close
the deal "in the near term" and have the TPP before Congress
before the end of the year for approval.
"I think the likelihood is pretty high that Congress will
pass it," he said.
One stumbling block has been agreeing with Japan on access
for U.S. farm products and autos, but Froman said he did not see
that as an "obstacle" to closing the wider deal.
There were many ways to achieve market access without
cutting all tariffs to zero: "Our preferred way is tariff
elimination but there are other ways to achieve that as well,
tariff reduction, expansion of quotas," he said.
Australia is pressing the United States, which protects its
sugar industry with a network of government supports and managed
trade, to allow in more sugar, and Froman said talks with all
parties were ongoing.
"Whatever we do in that area will not undermine the (U.S.)
sugar program," he said.
He declined to confirm the details of a leaked draft text of
the intellectual property chapter, and said the United States
wanted balance between access to affordable medicines and
encouraging innovation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan
Crosby)