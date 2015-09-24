WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The United States has called
ministers from the 12 nations negotiating a Pacific trade deal
for a meeting Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in a bid to finish the pact, a
key part of the U.S. administration's engagement with Asia.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) seeks to cut trade
barriers and set common standards for 40 percent of the world
economy and will be a legacy-defining achievement for U.S.
President Barack Obama.
The U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement the United
States would host the ministers in Atlanta.
The last ministerial talks, in July, stumbled over dairy
trade, monopoly periods for next-generation, biologic drugs and
rules of origin for autos.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)