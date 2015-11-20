By Matt Spetalnick
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
launched a defence on Friday of a signature Pacific trade pact
kept largely under wraps and said the public would get its say
before legislators in each country debate the full details.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a "mega-regional
accord" covering four-tenths of global GDP, was so complex it
would not have materialised if all interest groups were involved
in the protracted talks, he said.
"If you are negotiating with 12 countries and there's no
space for everyone to agree on the deal ... then it would never
get done," Obama said during a town hall at a Kuala Lumpur
University.
"The nature of the trade agreement is so many interests are
involved, so what we've done instead is close the initial deal,
it's subject to review .... each country then has to ratify and
it's subject to the legislatures."
Obama was responding to a question from a Malaysian youth
who said the TPP was elitist and excluded most voices.
Barring occasional leaks, details of the TPP have been kept
secret during the more than five years of negotiations, angering
those affected by its broad implications.
"I still have to get it past Congress," Obama added. "I
believe it's a good deal and we'll get it done, but there's no
guarantee."
The pact could come up against some opposition in
Washington. Obama has long championed the deal but needs to
muster support among moderates to ensure ratification.
He recently said it would allow the United States to "write
the rules of the road" for 21st century trade, but warned: "If
America doesn't write those rules, then countries like China
will."
The pact covers countries from Japan, Canada and Australia
to Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia and would slash tariffs between
them and set common standards on issues ranging from workers'
rights to intellectual property protection.
Obama used the U.S. pharmaceutical industry as an example of
resistance and how concessions needed to be made.
"We were very specific in the chapter to say that we have to
protect generics for low income persons," he said.
"Here's proof that this wasn't just some giveaway to the
drugs companies. Right now a lot of drugs companies in the
United States are mad at me because they said 'how come we
didn't get more protection?'
"Well, part of our job is to promote the U.S. drug industry
but part of our job is also to be good partners with countries
that have people who are sick."
