WASHINGTON Dec 15 The White House said on
Tuesday it was optimistic Congress would back the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade pact "in timely fashion" and that it will work
with Republican congressional leaders to that end.
"We continue to be optimistic that this is something that
Congress can and should do in a timely fashion," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said at a White House briefing. "And we
will work closely with Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell to get
it done," he said, referring to House of Representative Speaker
Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Diane Craft)