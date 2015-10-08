By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Crystal tumblers of Kentucky
bourbon and Tennessee whiskey, on the rocks. Maine lobster and
Maryland blue crabs, garnished with lemon slices. An adorable
black Montana steer, staring head on into the camera.
These American-as-apple-pie images from a report released on
Wednesday are ones the White House wants to spring to mind when
Americans think about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a
sprawling 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal that President Barack
Obama has to sell to the U.S. Congress.
But even as Obama's top trade advisers extolled the 18,000
TPP "tax cuts" on a conference call with reporters, they were
quickly overshadowed by the political headwinds that will buffet
its passage.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she
rejected the deal, aligning herself with skeptics from labor and
environmental groups who argue the deal will kill U.S. jobs.
Obama has said he is confident the deal will pass Congress,
but he will need to count on Republicans for support. Republican
Senator Orrin Hatch, the influential chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, has already said his colleagues have concerns
and "quite a few" votes could be lost.
The White House will post the hefty text of the document on
a website in the next few weeks, after lawyers have finished
going over it.
In the meantime, it released a glossy state-by-state report
to frame the benefits, complete with pictures and factoids.
Food figures prominently. Obama said on Tuesday that
farmers, coming from every state and both Democratic and
Republican districts, could help convince Congress to pass the
TPP.
But North Carolina is represented by colorful spools of
yarn, not tobacco plants. Republican senators from the
tobacco-exporting state are angry about the TPP would let
governments block tobacco companies from suing over anti-smoking
measures.
Omitted from the report: any overt sign that big U.S.
corporations, which have pushed for the deal, stand to gain.
Illinois is represented by a bulldozer, without mentioning
Caterpillar Inc. Minnesota is illustrated with packaging
tape, but does not explain that the headquarters of 3M Co
is located in the state.
Instead, the report showcases small businesses like
Colorado's Crazy Mountain Brewing Company, whose craft beer has
been priced out of Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia and Australia
because of high tariffs.
"If you were to get rid of some of these tariffs, all of a
sudden, we become more competitive in the marketplaces out
there," said Kevin Selvy, Crazy Mountain's chief executive, on a
conference call organized by the White House.
