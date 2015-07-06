By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, July 6 Buy Japan. Buy Vietnam. Buy
U.S. media stocks. Buy Mexican food stocks. Sell China.
For investors wanting to take advantage of the Pacific Rim
free trade pact that appears to be nearing completion, that's
what a savvy stock strategy might look like.
The 12 nations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) could
wrap up an agreement in coming weeks, after the pact cleared a
major U.S. hurdle with Congress's decision to give broad
negotiating authority to President Barack Obama.
The deal, which covers 40 percent of the global economy and
is expected to deliver $295 billion in annual global economic
gains, will have long-term implications for Pacific Rim
companies, and for competitors in countries that are late to the
party or don't join.
Although details of the deal are still under wraps and full
implementation is years down the track, fund managers are
starting to look at the implications for long-term positioning.
According to an analysis by the Peterson Institute for
International Economics and the East-West Center, the United
States and Japan - the bloc's economic heavyweights - are likely
to win the most in dollar terms, with big boosts to Japanese car
and chemical exports and U.S. services.
"It's definitely on our radar," said Geoffrey Pazzanese, who
oversees non-U.S. equity assets for Federated Investors, which
has more than $350 billion in assets under management.
"We have a very large overweight in Japan and to me the
biggest winner, country-wise, will be Japan."
In Japan, textiles and transport equipment are among the
expected winners. Japanese exports of transport equipment are
seen rising 24 percent by 2025, according to projections in the
Peterson study.
Still, diffuse global supply chains muddy the benefits, and
costs. Seventy percent of Japanese-branded cars sold in the
United States are built in North America, with Japanese makers
such as Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp
ramping up investment in Mexico.
Mexico, Chile and Peru had already benefited from past trade
deals and could do even better with the TPP since it goes beyond
traditional tariff-cutting pacts to set common standards in
areas like intellectual property, said Stacy Steimel, Latin
America Managing Director and Investment Strategist for
PineBridge Investments.
"These countries have been able to increase their potential
GDP growth on the basis of the wide range of trade agreements
that they have negotiated and pursued. This one, because it goes
even further, could bring even more benefits."
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
The study suggests that Southeast Asian nations Vietnam and
Malaysia will see the biggest relative gains, both economy-wide
and by sector.
The biggest winner within low-wage Vietnam is expected to be
clothing and footwear, with the study showing value-added output
up 44.6 percent in 2025 and exports up $52 billion.
Potential beneficiaries in the sector, which ships 60
percent of its output to TPP countries, include Thanh Cong
Textile Garment Investment Trading Company and Northern
Textiles and Garments.
Meanwhile, the $57 billion U.S. yarn and textile industry is
hoping U.S. negotiators win protections for a sector that is
rebounding from a decade-long slump and sustains more than 1.5
million regional jobs.
Vietnam's stock market offers limited investment options,
however. Although the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's market
capitalization rose 15 percent between 2012 and 2014, it is
still just 1 percent of Tokyo's and 10 percent of Kuala
Lumpur's.
In Malaysia, machinery and electrical equipment are seen by
the study as big beneficiaries, getting a combined $26 billion
export boost for products such as those made by Muhibbah
Engineering, Sime Darby Industrial, Favelle
Favco and Khind Holdings
HSBC economists wrote in a research note that stronger
protection for intellectual property under the TPP would
encourage foreign investment in Malaysia's electronics sector,
which makes up 20 percent of total exports and has 60 percent of
value added from overseas.
Mexico's deputy trade minister has said the country hopes to
double agriculture exports to Japan to about $2 billion a year,
while exports of personal hygiene products and other cosmetics
to Japan would also increase.
That could help Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, which
makes personal care and household hygiene products, and Genomma
Lab Internacional, a maker of personal care products.
Mexican food companies Gruma and Grupo Bimbo
could be in line to benefit from stronger farm
exports.
Other major winners could include dairy giant Fonterra
, if New Zealand gets the access to dairy markets in the
United States, Canada and Japan that it is seeking. Air freight
companies United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp
stand to gain from increased shipping demand.
Pazzanese said an expected strengthening of intellectual
property rights under the TPP would be a boon for U.S. tech,
biotech and media stocks such as Walt Disney Co.
Overall, if the TPP was the only factor affecting stocks,
his trading strategy would be to buy Mexico, Japan and U.S.
agriculture, tech, media and telecommunications, and avoid
countries sitting out at least the first round, like Indonesia,
the Philippines and China.
"What I would be short is short China, short (Association of
Southeast Asian Nations) markets that didn't make the cut," he
said.
