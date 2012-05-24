GENEVA May 24 Ukraine may decide to add
emergency tariffs to car imports within days, a move that would
be unjustifiable under World Trade Organization rules, Japan's
delegation to the trade body said in a statement published on
Thursday.
Ukraine, which is preparing to co-host the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament, is already under international pressure because of
its jailing of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko after a
trial the European Union says was politically motivated.
Bringing in new rules to restrict car imports would attract
more criticism from the European Union, as well as from South
Korea and Turkey, which have all previously voiced concerns at
the WTO.
Under WTO rules, countries are allowed to use emergency
import restrictions, known as "safeguard measures", to prevent a
particular industry being seriously damaged by a sudden wave of
imports. Such a move may follow a "safeguard investigation" to
determine whether it would be appropriate.
Ukraine's Economy Ministry informed Japan on April 11 that
its investigation gave it grounds to recommend the
Interdepartmental Commission of Foreign Trade apply safeguard
measures against imports of motor cars, the statement said.
At a meeting with Japanese officials on April 19, "little
was explained or answered", but Ukraine said the commission
would make a final decision by the end of May, said the
statement, which was circulated to WTO members on Wednesday.
Japan has serious concerns about the Ukrainian move and has
serious doubts that Ukraine would be justified in using
safeguard measures, it said.
Under WTO rules, Ukraine's car industry would have had to
suffer from an unforeseen, recent, sudden, sharp and significant
increase in imports to justify the use of safeguards.
Rather than an increase, imports of cars had actually
decreased sharply, the statement said, citing data from the
Japanese auto industry.
Ukraine's total imports fell from 376,000 vehicles in 2008
to 107,000 in 2010, it said. Japanese car shipments to Ukraine
fell even faster over the same period, from 51,561 to 9,008.
Trade diplomats say Ukraine's trade policies are turning it
into the new "bad boy" of the global trading club, which it
joined in 2008, partly because of its tough stance on countries
currently trying to join.
Ukraine's trade deficit more than doubled last year to $6.7
billion.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Hemming)