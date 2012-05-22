* U.S., EU examining options
* U.S. trade rep sees strong support at home
By David Milliken and Clare Kane
LONDON, May 22 The chief U.S. trade envoy said
on Tuesday he was open to taking a "pragmatic" approach in EU
trade negotiations if a broad, over-arching deal did not seem
possible.
The United States and the European Union are examining
options to strengthen already close trade ties, and are expected
to publish preliminary recommendations in the next month.
"We have a unique opportunity right now because ... there is
huge business support for us doing something big and
comprehensive," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told
reporters in London after giving a lecture at the London School
of Economics.
"I happen to believe that if we can get a comprehensive
agreement, there will be strong political support for it within
the U.S.," he added.
However, past attempts to remove the remaining trade
barriers between the United States and EU have foundered on
mutual accusations of protectionism in the field of agriculture,
aerospace and unscientific health and safety regulation.
While Kirk's deputy, Miriam Sapiro, had told Reuters last
month that agriculture would have to be part of any free-trade
pact with the EU, Kirk stressed that there was
also scope for a more limited deal.
"Let's also not allow, as we say, the perfect to become the
enemy of the good," he said.
"We are hopeful this could be a unique opportunity to
address some of these historic issues that in the past have
seemed to stand in the way ... (but) if we can't do that, then
we think it's imperative that we take a pragmatic approach to
seeing what we can accomplish."
Kirk declined to be drawn on whether the possibility of
Greece's exit from the euro zone, which has been roiling
European financial markets, might also lead to a resurgence of
protectionism, and possibly even capital controls.
Asked about that, he referred back to comments made by U.S.
President Barack Obama and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
around last weekend's G8 meeting.
"We've been working with our counterparts in Europe and we
know they are cognisant of all the ramifications in this and
believe they are going to act," he said. "If that's the case we
think that will be a huge relief to all the world's economies."