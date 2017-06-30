WTO hears widespread criticism of U.S. steel tariff plan

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - U.s. President Donald Trump's proposal to restrict imports of steel and aluminium for national security reasons came under fire at the WTO on Friday, with China, the European Union, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Russia raising concerns.

China and the EU both told the World Trade Organization's Goods Council that the "section 232" tariffs could not be justified on national security grounds, a trade official who attended the meeting said, while others were concerned about a potential risk to the world trading system itself.

The Trump administration, which is studying the case for the tariffs, has delayed publication of the hotly anticipated study until after the president has spoken with G20 leaders in Germany next week, an administration official said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)