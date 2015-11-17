GENEVA Nov 17 The European Union, Brazil and
four other countries are proposing the World Trade Organization
agree an end to agricultural export subsidies at a meeting next
month, a diplomat familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
The December ministerial meeting in Nairobi is at risk of
having little to offer in terms of major trade agreements, and
the proposal's backers, which also include Argentina, Uruguay,
Paraguay and New Zealand, hope the WTO's 161 members will see it
as a chance to chalk up a negotiating victory.
That in turn might help the stuttering momentum of global
trade talks, which has prompted the United States and other
countries to press ahead with regional deals such as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The proposal was circulated to WTO members on Monday and
will be presented by Brazil and the EU at a WTO meeting on
Wednesday, the diplomat said.
"It's a historic move for this organisation because 30 years
ago we decided to ban export subsidies for industrial products,
and 30 years later we are going to do the same for agriculture."
The proposal revives a previous plan that was rejected at
the end of 2008, while aiming to overcome U.S. objections which
were the main stumbling block at the time, the diplomat said.
But other potential opponents could be India, which uses
export subsidies for sugar, and Switzerland, which gives
subsidies under its chocolate law. Others may feel it doesn't go
far enough.
The proposal would ban subsidies within 11 years and
introduce new rules and transparency requirements for state
trading enterprises, non-emergency food aid, and export credits,
guarantees and insurance.
The 11 year transition period comprises 3 years for
developed countries, an additional 3 years for developing
countries, and a further 5 years for subsidies related to
transport and marketing of crops. The 2008 draft had an initial
5 year period for developed countries, making 13 years in total.
"Had (the 2008 proposal) gone through, the developed
countries would already have banned export subsidies," the
diplomat said.
Export credit repayment periods would be limited to 6
months, as in the 2008 version, but conditionally extended to 9
months.
The United States had objected to changes to export credit
rules because of the need to change U.S. law, but the new
proposal exploits the terms of a 2014 out-of-court settlement in
a dispute between the United States and Brazil over cotton.
"They could multilateralise that ... you don't need to
change the law. That was precisely why we thought this was a
fairly astute way in which you could get a compromise," the
diplomat said.
