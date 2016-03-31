Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
GENEVA, March 31 Canada has filed a complaint against the United States over countervailing duties imposed on imports of supercalendered or glossy printing paper, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday.
In its proceeding filed on Wednesday, Canada said the U.S. measures were inconsistent with several provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.
Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days in which to settle the dispute through bilateral talks, after which Canada could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.