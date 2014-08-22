(Adds details, background)
GENEVA Aug 22 China has appealed against a WTO
dispute panel report on anti-dumping duties applied on certain
Chinese products by the United States, the World Trade
Organization (WTO) said on Friday.
The appeal covers products including solar panels, wind
towers, thermal and coated paper, certain lawn trimmers, kitchen
shelving, steel sinks and cylinders, line pipes and extrusions.
WTO judges in the case ruled last month that the United
States broke its rules in imposing hefty duties on Chinese steel
products, solar panels and a range of other goods that
Washington argues enjoyed government subsidies.
It was not clear why China had appealed as the panel found
that Washington had overstepped the mark in justifying the
so-called countervailing duties in the $7.2 billion case.
Under WTO rules, such duties can only be levied when there
is clear evidence that state-owned or partially state-owned
enterprises passing on the subsidies are "public bodies".
There was no immediate comment from Chinese authorities or
the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)