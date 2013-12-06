NUSA DUA, Indonesia Dec 7 Last-ditch talks on a historic agreement at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Bali were adjourned early on Saturday after Cuba raised objections, supported by Nicaragua and Bolivia, diplomats leaving the meeting said.

Diplomats said the Cuban delegation would consult with WTO chief Roberto Azevedo. It was unclear when the meeting would resume. Under WTO rules there must be consensus, or unanimous support of all the membership, for a deal to be agreed. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)