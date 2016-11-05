BERLIN Nov 5 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel on Saturday urged a resumption of long-stalled efforts
to negotiate a global free accord, warning that the
proliferation of bilateral trade deals could lead to varying
standards and rules.
"The best thing would be an agreement under the auspices of
the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," Gabriel said during a
business conference in Hong Kong.
"We should restart discussions in the WTO even as we are
negotiating comprehensive bilateral agreements."
In the absence of a global trade agreement, Gabriel said it
was important that bilateral trade deals also include social,
climate and consumer standards, beyond simply reducing tariffs.
The German minister said resistance to free trade agreements
such as the one signed last week by the European Union and
Canada was largely due to insufficient communication by
governments about the benefits of such accords and the failure
to include citizens and societal groups.
Activists in the Netherlands have gathered almost two thirds
of the signatures needed to lay the groundwork for a referendum
on the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement
(CETA), which they say overly favours the interests of
multinational companies.
A referendum defeat would throw up a further obstacle to the
ratification of CETA, which was almost scuttled last month by a
regional assembly in neighbouring Belgium.
