US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Dec 7 The World Trade Organization cleared the way for its first ever worldwide trade reform on Saturday after Cuba dropped a threat to veto the package of measures, sources involved in the talks said.
Cuba had raised a last-gasp objection to the deal, which some estimates say could be worth $1 trillion to the world economy, forcing an overnight halt to talks. But it reached compromise language with the United States, and a deal was expected to be announced imminently, sources said.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi, additional reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Perry)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.