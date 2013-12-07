NUSA DUA, Indonesia Dec 7 The World Trade Organization cleared the way for its first ever worldwide trade reform on Saturday after Cuba dropped a threat to veto the package of measures, sources involved in the talks said.

Cuba had raised a last-gasp objection to the deal, which some estimates say could be worth $1 trillion to the world economy, forcing an overnight halt to talks. But it reached compromise language with the United States, and a deal was expected to be announced imminently, sources said.

