GENEVA, Dec 22 The 153 members of the
World Trade Organization agree on two things: We're in a hole.
And we must keep digging.
The hole is the Doha Development Round, a decade-old
negotiation that was billed as the next stage of trade
liberalisation after the creation of the WTO itself.
After repeated failures to clinch a deal, Doha is on
life-support. But nobody is prepared to kill it off.
"There is a Russian proverb that says 'Don't chop off the
branch you are sitting on'," WTO Director General Pascal Lamy
told trade ministers, defending the body at its biennial
conference in Geneva last Saturday.
The ministers had collectively acknowledged that the Doha
round was unlikely to be concluded in the near future, but
promised to keep working towards it, despite a gulf in opinions
- especially between United States and China - that makes it
almost unthinkable that the WTO could reach consensus.
Trade diplomats like to point out that the WTO is more than
Doha alone, and failure to complete Doha does not mean the end
of the WTO, since the body also monitors world trade and
arbitrates disputes brought to it by member states.
But with so much negotiating capital already tied up in
Doha, every new proposal to modernise WTO rules is seen part of
a wider wrangle over the trade round, paralysing discussion.
And if the WTO does not keep the world's trade rulebook up
to date, it risks losing its position as the global arbiter.
Recent allegations of protectionism, such as currency
manipulation and environmental taxes, are outside the WTO rules,
or at best a grey area.
Lamy has blamed the paralysis on a "crisis of
multilateralism": a failure of diplomacy that has also hobbled
negotiations on the euro zone crisis and global climate talks.
"The international system can't be in good shape because the
members of the international system are in bad shape," he said
at a briefing a fortnight before the conference. "They've got
very little energy left for international compromise."
Doha was originally meant to help developing economies, but
that idea looks out of date now that India, Brazil and most of
all China have grown into trading superpowers. For that reason
some officials say Doha, launched at the same time that China
was accepted into the WTO, was doomed from the start.
And equally, that helps explain why China, India and Brazil
are its most vocal champions, determined not to let any new
ideas gain traction unless there's a payoff.
"There's no question of redefining Doha," Brazilian Foreign
Minister Antonio Patriota said on the eve of the WTO conference.
"We agreed on its mandate 10 years ago."
In short, Doha and arguments about Doha are using up all
WTO's oxygen and it has been largely unable to evolve for a
decade as a result.
WRONG KIND OF SUCCESS
That is not to say global trade governance is not changing
at all, and the WTO's ministerial conference notched up two big
successes. But both, in their own way, compound the problem.
One was the decision to grant Russia membership after 18
years of talks, so that at last all the big economies will be
inside the club.
The other was a long-awaited reform of the Government
Procurement Agreement (GPA), which will open $100 billion of
government contracts to foreign competition every year.
Russia has promised to play a positive role once it joins
midway through 2012, and it may not even get into Doha
negotiations, but having another big and opinionated player at
the table will not make it any easier to reach consensus.
The procurement agreement is even more pernicious for Doha,
since it is a side-agreement, a voluntary pact that only 42 of
the WTO's 153 members have signed up to.
For many, the fact that 42 countries could agree is proof
that success lies in smaller, "plurilateral" agreements that
forge coalitions of the willing rather than those like Doha
which include everyone.
Many WTO members, including the EU and the United States,
are already discussing setting up an agreement on trade in
services, which could liberalise rules on accounting firms,
doctors or insurance companies working across borders.
Many countries are also interested in the idea of cutting
tariffs on parts used in renewable energy. Others want to move
quickly to capture some of the "easy" wins from Doha, such as
reducing cost and red-tape around customs.
But unlike the trade in services, which has an exemption
under WTO rules, such side-agreements will only be WTO deals if
every WTO member signs up. That is unlikely.
"We do not think that there should be peeling off," said
Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma.
Without the WTO agreeing, what hope for side-deals?
The simple answer is every WTO member has already signed
separate deals affecting trade, often in a drive for regional
integration, or to establish global rules in areas such as the
trade in endangered species.
The WTO says it is unfazed by regional agreements and says
they will not distort world trade as long as there are enough of
them. If everybody has preferences, nobody has preferences, Lamy
says.
BUILDING BLOCS
But the flowering of regional trade deals has moved up a
gear as the big powers - the United States, the EU and Russia -
race to build blocs to compete with each other and with China.
The United States is pushing the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), whose members include Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Singapore and Chile.
"Part of our belief ... is saying: 'Let's not handicap
ourselves by saying we can only do this one way," U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk told Reuters in an interview.
"It may be that they can become the fuel that ignites a
broader discussion about how you merge those into a multilateral
stream like Doha."
Lamy played down the suggestion that breakaway groups would
damage the WTO and said they were nothing new. Fear of
"plurilateral" agreements was generated by paranoia and mistrust
between governments, he said.
But some of Lamy's staff are worried and privately blame him
for leading the WTO into a dead end by allowing Doha to stifle
agreement. Lamy, who is due to step down in September 2013,
argues that it is not up to him, but WTO members, and they have
consistently chosen the Doha road.
After the latest push to clinch a deal came unstuck earlier
this year, Lamy told Reuters that he had no plans to go early.
"You never say never. But it's not my temper (style). So if
that happens, it would be a surprise, even to me".
