Nov 6 A global trade deal between India, the
United States and the European Union is close to being signed,
with India agreeing to sign the stalled international treaty on
easier customs rules, the Times of India reported.
India will sign the treaty only after an agreement on the
contentious food security issue is reached at the World Trade
Organization, and in return the United States and European Union
will accept India's demand for providing flexibility to
developing countries in fixing minimum support price for farm
products, the newspaper reported, citing a source. (bit.ly/1tNBOky)
On Wednesday, India defied the world in a row over food
stockpiling that had crippled attempts to reach a global trade
agreement, raising doubts that backroom talks could reach a
compromise before a Group of 20 summit this month.
New Delhi's blockade has plunged the WTO into its worst
crisis in two decades, leading Director General Roberto Azevedo
to float the idea of abandoning the consensus principle on which
the 160-member group operates.
Representatives at India's Ministry of Commerce and
Industry, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the EU were
immediately not available for comment.
