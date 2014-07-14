GENEVA, July 14 The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday backed some key claims by India against U.S. countervailing duties on certain steel products, but rejected others.

The WTO panel, ruling on the April 2012 case, said that the United States had acted wrongly in claiming some Indian subsidy programmes had given Tata unfair advantage. It called on Washington to bring its measures into conformity with WTO rules.

