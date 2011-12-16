GENEVA Dec 16 The World Trade Organization formally approved Russia's membership on Friday, completing 18 years of negotiations on the terms and conditions for accession to the global trading club.

Russia was by far the biggest economy outside the 153-member WTO and it has taken longer than any other country to wrap up its accession negotiation. Russia now has six months to ratify its membership and will become a member 30 days later. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)