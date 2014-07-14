GENEVA, July 14 World Trade Organisation judges found on Monday that the United States had violated global trade rules by imposing import duties on a range of Chinese steel products and solar panels that Washington asserted had government subsidies.

But the three-member panel also rejected some of the Chinese arguments against the U.S. countervailing duties in the $7.2 billion dispute brought in May 2012, which has echoes in Washington's trade relations with other countries.

