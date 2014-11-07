STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Tradedoubler : * Q3 - Net sales were SEK 424 M (479), a decrease of 11% or 18% adjusted for changes in FX rates. * Q3 - gross profit, excluding change related items, was SEK 91 m (107) * Q3 - Operating profit SEK 13 mln (15) * Says expects a positive revenue impact from new offerings related to new