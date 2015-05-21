STOCKHOLM May 21 Sweden's Financial Supervisory
Authority (FSA) is investigating whether U.S. online marketing
firm Gravity4 broke Swedish takeover rules when offering to buy
Swedish peer Tradedoubler, an FSA official said on
Thursday.
When making an offer for a company listed on the Stockholm
stock exchange, a bidder has to inform the FSA and make a
commitment to follow stock market regulations.
"These things have not happened, and that is why we are
looking into this," FSA division head Maria Samuelsson, told
Reuters.
Gravity4 Chairman Gurbaksh Chahal said earlier on Thursday
his firm had dropped its offer.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)