* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 10 Tradedoubler Ab
* CEO, chairman and board member acquire shares in Tradedoubler AB
* CEO Matthias Stadelmeyer has acquired 90,000 shares in the company. His holding after this purchase amounts to 100,000 shares
* Chairman Peter Larsson has purchased 190,000 shares. After the acquisition his holding in the company is 440,000 shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results