April 2 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc
said it would buy a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd for
208 million euros ($224.4 million) in cash to enter the trading
platform and payment services market.
Playtech will buy a 91.1 percent fully-diluted stake in
TradeFX with an earn out payment of up to 250 million euros
based on future performance.
Consolidation activity in the gambling industry has gathered
steam as increases in taxes and regulations in some of the
biggest markets is hurting companies.
TradeFX is majority owned by a trust for the benefit of
Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, Playtech's largest shareholder
with a stake of about 33.6 percent.
"Teddy Sagi has proved to be a good source of deal flow
which have contributed strongly to Playtech's success for the
benefit of all shareholders," analysts at Cenkos Securities
wrote in a note.
The deal is expected to close in May and would immediately
add to its earnings, Playtech said on Thursday.
Canaccord Genuity is the sole sponsor and a joint financial
adviser for the deal while UBS Investment Bank is a joint
financial adviser.
Shares in the company were up 4.3 percent at 809.5 pence at
0727 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9270 euros)
