BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines files for stock shelf of up to $75 mln
Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million
July 17 Tradehold Ltd :
* Tradehold has entered into a conditional Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Kwazulu-Natal-based Collins Property Projects
* Collective cash raised in terms of cash issue amounts to 207.26 million rand
* In terms of MoU, Tradehold will acquire bulk of Collins Group's international (non-South African) commercial property portfolio that includes assets in UK, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique
* Intention is to settle purchase consideration through an issue of new Tradehold ordinary shares, which will make Collins Group a strategic shareholder in Tradehold
* Further details on both transactions will be provided once final agreements have been concluded
Proceeds of cash issue will be utilised to fund development of commercial properties in sub-Saharan Africa
Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock