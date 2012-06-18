WELLINGTON, June 18 Australian publisher Fairfax Media Ltd sold a 15 percent stake in New Zealand online trader Trade Me Ltd at a discount as part of a raft of measures to cut costs, the companies said on Monday.

Fairfax sold the stake at A$2.70 a share, a 3.2 percent discount to Trade Me's closing price on Friday.

The sales, handled by UBS NZ, cut Fairfax's stake to 51 percent from 66 percent.

"We understand the shares have been placed with a wide range of New Zealand and Australian institutions, and this broader spread of shareholding in Trade Me will assist liquidity," said Trade Me Chairman David Kirk.

Trade Me shares jumped 2.25 percent to NZ$3.64 after a trading halt was lifted following the announcement, compared with a closing price of NZ$3.56 on Friday. This compares with an initial public offering price of NZ$2.70 in December.

Based on Friday's close, the stake is worth around NZ$211 million ($175 million).

Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, offering on-line auctions and classified advertising.

The sell down was part of larger restructuring plan in which Fairfax said it would cut 1,900 jobs as it moved to cut costs and position for the digital age. ($1 = 0.9943 Australian dollars) (Gyles Beckford)