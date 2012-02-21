WELLINGTON Feb 22 New Zealand online
trading company Trade Me Ltd reported a 5 percent
increase in first half profit in its maiden set of results on
Wednesday.
The company said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31
was NZ$36.4 million ($30.46 million).
It said earnings and dividend guidance remained unchanged.
It has forecast a net profit of NZ$65 million for the full year
to June 2012.
Trade Me was floated in December, after Australian publisher
Fairfax sold down a one third stake to reduce debt and
concentrate on core business in a tough advertising market.
The shares closed at NZ$3.16 on Tuesday, from an initial
public offering price of NZ$2.70.
Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, offering
on-line auctions and classified advertising.
($1 = 1.1949 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)