WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand online trading
company Trade Me Ltd reported a 1.6 percent increase in
first half profit on Wednesday on improved sales.
The company said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31
was NZ$38.0 million ($31.56 million) compared with last year's
NZ$37.4 million.
It said revenue was up 7 percent on a year ago due to
growing purchases of its new products.
The company declared a dividend of 7.6 cents a share
compared with last year's 7.5 cents.
Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, and offers
on-line auctions, and advertising for jobs, property, holiday
accommodation, and cars.
($1 = 1.2041 New Zealand dollars)