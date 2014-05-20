SINGAPORE May 20 Ministers from 12 nations
trying to create a trans-Pacific trade pact said on Tuesday they
have regained momentum for resolving the thorny issues of
tariffs and market access, though they were unable to reach a
final agreement.
Speaking after a two-day meeting in Singapore, the ministers
said recent bilateral talks between the United States and Japan
helped breathe life into the stalled talks for the ambitious
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.
"I would say there is almost a sense of urgency about
capturing that momentum and holding it and using it to get
ourselves a lot further down the line in the next few weeks,"
Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb told a press conference
following the meeting.
The original aim of the TPP was to abolish all tariffs
between member countries. But it hasn't been possible to reach
an agreement on doing so, as the idea faces opposition,
particularly in Japan.
While governments were keen to stress the progress made at
this week's meeting, it is unclear whether a deal can be
clinched before U.S. congressional elections in November.
Malaysian Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed said after the
Singapore meeting, "There has been some progress. Of course it
is not entirely satisfactory. We have some way to go on market
access issues."
The ministers said they had asked their chief negotiators to
meet again in July.
Japan's economy minister, Akira Amari, said in Singapore on
Monday that Tokyo has told Pacific trading partners it will not
abolish tariffs in the five agricultural sectors it considers
sacred, which include rice, dairy products and beef and
pork.
Long-running differences over tariffs between the U.S. and
Japan remain, though the two governments said some progress was
made at a summit in Tokyo last month.
Both U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe have made finalising the TPP key planks of their
economic policies.
