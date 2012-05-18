* Looks to syndicated loans, bonds for expansion
* Has hired senior finance executive from Trafigura
* Says will expand crude oil trading this summer
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, May 18 BB Energy said on Friday it has
hired three commodity finance specialists as the energy trading
house seeks to tap alternative sources of funding for downstream
acquisitions and its expansion in crude oil trading this summer.
Many small to mid-sized trading houses have seen their
credit lines trimmed or cut in the last year as the traditional
kings of commodity trade finance, the European banks, have
struggled to raise dollar funding.
The diminished availability of funding has coincided with a
growing appetite among energy trading houses to acquire physical
assets like storage and processing plants to increase the
flexibility of their trading books and boost profits.
BB Energy's head of business development, Jas Grewall, said
that new banks had provided additional credit lines but the firm
would need fresh sources of financing for downstream oil
purchases like storage and distribution networks across Africa
and the Middle East.
"The idea is to expand our credit lines by bringing in more
diversified, experienced people. We're starting to look at new
means of getting finance like syndications and bonds," said
Grewall.
He declined to comment on the specifics of upcoming
purchases.
BB Energy is a global energy trader that employs around 100
people and owns storage assets in Lebanon and Turkey.
HIRING SPREE
Originally a family-owned firm that now has trading offices
in Dubai, Beirut, London and Singapore, BB Energy has added
around 12 new posts over the last year.
These include a new chief financial officer, Riccardo Greco
from oil trader Trafigura, as well as a new director of trade
finance, Hatice Tulum, from Britain's Balli Group and
Jean-Michel Karagah from BNP Paribas, the company said
in an emailed statement to Reuters.
The firm, which doubled its trading volumes last year to 9
million tonnes partly due to growing trade with Libya, will need
additional financing for its growing crude trading book.
Last month, BB Energy hired the head of oil trading at Eni
Alessandro Liberati and on Friday it said it also hired
trader Mohsin Kabir from insolvent refiner Petroplus.
The main focus of its crude oil trading activities will
initially be the Mediterranean, with the possibility of future
expansion into the West African market, Grewall added.
(Reporting by Emma Farge)