* Dearth of M&A activity creates opportunities
* Traders seen as "selective" in choice of assets
* Investment a way to lock up long-term supplies
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Sept 25 Swiss oil trading houses are
investing tens of millions of dollars in oil assets, morphing
from middle men to producers, as they look to swoop on cheap
assets during a period of depressed M&A activity.
With oil trading profit margins often as low as 1 percent,
traders are seeking to diversify, especially in Africa where
Vitol and Glencore are already pumping oil.
"Most other natural buyers are not focused on M&A at the
moment as they are focused on exploration, creating
opportunities for trading houses to get even further up the
value chain," said Oswald Clint, a senior research analyst at
Bernstein.
Based on data for the first nine months of 2013, energy
analysis group Wood Mackenzie estimates that M&A activity in the
oil and gas upstream sector this year could be the lowest since
2004.
Geneva's Mercuria last month bought a minority stake in
Seplat, an independent Nigerian producer which has three oil
blocs in the Niger Delta, for around $60 million, according to a
statement from the seller MPI.
Gunvor also made its first big foray into oil exploration in
June by agreeing to buy the bulk of the $136 million rights
issue by Swedish oil firm PA Resources which has projects in the
North Sea, Tunisia, Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea,
among other places. This leaves Gunvor with a 49.9 percent
non-controlling stake.
The latest purchases come at a time where many traders are
awash with liquidity, after successfully tapping debt markets
for the first time.
Their prime targets are often minority stakes in producers
or, in the case of a recent bid by Vitol for Sterling Resources
, a full takeover following a steep decline in the firm's
share price. Vitol later withdrew its plans.
Oil traders holding stakes in producers could stand to gain
a lot if Brent prices hold near current levels of $110 a barrel,
potentially dwarfing the profits they could expect from trading.
Wood Mackenzie's Luke Parker said that trading houses could
expect a return of over 10 percent if oil prices outperform the
$85-$90 a barrel level - taken as the price assumption for
company valuations.
PURSUIT OF SCALE
Over the last few years, large oil traders have accumulated
assets across their businesses as they seek vertical integration
and greater control of supply chains.
Last year for example, Vitol and Gunvor both bought European
refineries from insolvent Petroplus.
Investment in upstream assets is partly about emulating
asset-rich Glencore, which began pumping oil in late 2011
through a stake in an oilfield in Equatorial Guinea although
Vitol opened its exploration and production unit in 2004.
"Some have attempted to replicate Glencore's model. It's the
ambition of becoming an integrated oil and gas actor," said
Ecobank's head of energy research Rolake Akinkugbe.
Pumping oil themselves is also a way for traders to secure
long-term access to defend market share against both their
direct competitors and expanding state oil firms, such as
Azerbaijan's SOCAR.
The risk for them is that increasingly active state oil
firms, marketing directly to consumers, shrinks the size of the
so-called "tradable market", defined as volumes which are not
distributed directly by producers to consumers.
"There are pressures as the world is being carved up,
meaning that in order to play the game trading houses have to
look to make investments," said Robert Piller, commodities
lecturer at the Geneva Business School.
"It is about accessing commodities," he added.
Even in Africa, traditionally a region where traders enjoy
plentiful access to government oil exports, some state oil firms
such as Gabon's GOC have expressed an interest in marketing
their oil directly.
"National oil companies...are increasing their marketing and
trading activities so there's less of a market for off-take
contracts," said Roland Rechtsteiner, managing partner at Oliver
Wyman.
"Sometimes they can only access new flows through
significant investment."
"SELECTIVE OPPORTUNITIES"
So far most investments have mostly been carefully selected
niche opportunities, often with the traders in the role of
minority stakeholder rather than operators.
In the most recent example, this week Mercuria bought a $50
million stake in Romanian gas producer Amromco Energy.
"Traders will never play any significant role, or any role
whatsoever, in massive exploration such as arctic drilling,"
said Gunvor's Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist at an FT event
earlier this year.
"(But) Maybe they could make a difference there in financing
the operation, in taking risks which the bigger companies cannot
or will not do. I think trading houses are looking at those
selective opportunities in upstream."
In some areas, such as onshore Nigeria, large companies like
Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron have sought to scale
back, creating opportunities for new investors.
But some say traders' interest in production could be
short-lived and might fade if the Brent price falls again,
making it harder to break even on oil projects.
"If the oil price reverses they might be sellers," said
Duncan Clarke, head of African oil experts Global Pacific &
Partners.
"This is not meat and potatoes for them. It's more like the
gravy."