By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON, April 2 Financial traders have a new
toy: Bitcoin, a digital currency variously dismissed as a Ponzi
scheme or lauded as the greatest invention since the Internet.
Unlike conventional fiat money and other digital currencies,
Bitcoin runs through a peer-to-peer network, independent of
central control. Bitcoins are currently worth $4.88 each on
online currency exchanges, where they can be bought and sold for
about 15 world currencies.
Users - an odd assortment of uber-geeks, anarchists,
libertarians, scammers and forex traders - sent about $4.3
million worth to each other in the last 24 hours.
Banking and payment expert Simon Lelieveldt believes they
are living on borrowed time.
"There is always a power base underlying a currency," he
said, speaking at the Digital Money Forum in London in March.
"Bitcoin is not going to fly because there is no central
bank or power base. It's doomed to fail."
But its separation from power is precisely what attracts
many users.
"Bitcoin is not run by people with hot sexual appetites for
hotel maids. It is not run by corporations. It is not governed
by people with budgets to meet. It is governed by a mathematical
formula," one trader and Bitcoin enthusiast told Reuters over a
pint of Guinness in London's financial district.
He also likes that there is an absolute limit of 21 million
Bitcoins built into the system.
"If you try to print more than 21 million Bitcoins, you will
be rejected by cold, loveless computers whirring away in nerds'
garages. It is a better form of money than we have right now, or
than anyone has designed so far."
The trader, who was not willing to be named, said he spent
four hours a day on Bitcoin, describing it as his second job. He
estimated 90 percent of traders have bought it, most "looking
for a quick 2,000 percent".
He, however, is playing the long game, accumulating as much
as possible in the belief that one day, he will own a small but
significant percentage of a world currency with a fixed supply.
He and three other traders are currently seeking Bitcoin
startups to invest in, he said, adding he was hoping to put in
$300,000 worth.
WILD WEST FINANCE
He is not alone. Workers at Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs in London and New York have been visiting
online Bitcoin exchanges as often as 30 times a day, according
to documents seen by Reuters. Neither bank wanted to comment.
Employees at almost all the major international banks and
numerous trading and investment firms have shown interest.
Bitcoin has become the Wild West of finance, with a
proliferation of websites offering loosely regulated replicas of
the services familiar to those in the financial industry.
There is a Bitcoin stock exchange, where companies can make
initial public offerings and pay dividends in Bitcoin.
One website offering Bitcoin options trading was 'listed'
this month for an implied valuation of half a million dollars.
Perhaps the most notorious is Bitcoinica, a platform
offering margin trading, short selling and stop orders run by
17-year-old Chinese high school student Zhou Tong.
Users can leverage their bets up to a ratio of 10:1 on
Bitcoinica, meaning they can lose more than their initial
investment.
Zhou Tong, who is professionally advised by a forex trader
and the head of a Singapore-based algorithmic trading firm, now
lends his name to international slang.
To be "Zhou Tonged" is to be wiped out financially.
The chorus of a YouTube rap laments a Bitcoin day trader
rash enough to hold a position with no stop loss protection:
"It's so silly, how come you just lost funds? You got Zhou
Tonged!"
THE ANTI-BANK SYSTEM
Its popularity with financial professionals highlights an
irony at the heart of the Bitcoin usership; suspicion of the
banking system is written into the program's DNA.
It was released in January 2009 by a developer using the
probable pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Embedded in the code of its
first block of transaction history are the words 'The Times
03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks'.
This was a way of time-stamping the first Bitcoin
transaction, but also a clue to the developer's motivation.
Before disappearing as an online presence in January 2010,
Nakamoto made clear his disapproval of quantitative easing
measures and blamed banks for creating credit bubbles.
Such sentiments are common among users.
"There are no bailouts of banks on Bitcoin," one put it.
WHAT IS IT FOR?
The Greek owner of an island bar and restaurant who accepts
payment in Bitcoin alongside euros told Reuters he liked the
currency because it was the opposite of a banking system.
"I don't put money in the banks," said Gerald, who did not
give his surname. "I trust the euro as a note, but I don't trust
banks. I don't want them making money out of my earnings."
Digital money consultant Jon Matonis, former head forex
trader at Visa, said Bitcoin was a natural fit for societies
that prefer cash payments.
"Try tell the Italians that they can't use cash any more.
Try tell the Greeks!" he said.
Bitcoin payments are difficult to trace back to a person's
identity, offering an anonymity that protects users from
data-mining by advertising companies, but also facilitates
illicit trade and has obvious potential for money launderers.
The currency gained notoriety alongside a website named Silk
Road, where vendors offer to send heroin, LSD, or 9mm Beretta
handguns in the post in exchange for Bitcoin.
Yet there are signs Bitcoin is finding a niche among
ordinary people for everyday, legitimate transactions.
One British businessman in China said he regularly used it
to deal with businesses in Asia, Europe and the Americas because
of local restrictions on sending currency to foreign companies.
"I've been able to have cash in my bank account in a matter
of hours using Bitcoin, rather than three days with traditional
banking," he said.
Quietly, a growing list of businesses are starting to accept
it for a wide range of goods, from legal services to food.
Matonis says it could be a perfect 'digital poker chip' for
online gambling and a competitive way for immigrants to send
money back home.
REGULATION LOOMS
Bitcoin poses a puzzle for regulators. It does not fit the
UK Financial Services Authority's definition of e-money as it is
not issued on the receipt of funds, according to an FSA response
to a Bitcoin business that requested to be regulated in the UK.
But the creation of Bitcoin could amount to "issuing payment
instruments" as long as Bitcoins in fact count as money, which
is "if and when they become widely used", the FSA concluded.
A spokeswoman for the German Bundesbank told Reuters it was
not classifying Bitcoins as e-currency.
She said EU law required only euros to be accepted as legal
tender, but this was superseded by German law that allows those
involved in a contract to determine its content. So Bitcoin is
at least not illegal there.
The situation in the United States is even more complex,
where financial regulation differs from state to state.
As Bitcoin is a huge distributed peer-to-peer system, any
effort to enforce regulation would be difficult, though the
exchanges, where Bitcoin is swapped for real-world currency, are
potentially vulnerable.
A legal precedent could come from France, where the biggest
online exchange, Mt Gox, is in dispute with Credit Mutuel's
Credit Industriel et Commercial.
Mt Gox sued CIC after the bank closed its account. CIC said
the company was illegally behaving as a financial intermediary
and that using their account made the bank an accomplice,
according to court documents.
The court told the bank to reopen the account and compensate
Mt Gox, but it was unable to determine whether Bitcoin is a
virtual currency under French law and thus subject to relevant
regulation. It has referred the question to another court.
"If exchanges which are trying to walk the path of legality
are being closed, then less law-friendly exchanges will thrive,"
commented Mt Gox head Mark Karpeles.
"This won't stop Bitcoin. It may just kill any chance
Bitcoin has to become a clean way of paying merchants, friends
and family."
Credit Mutuel declined to comment on the ongoing case.
ECONOMIC ENIGMA
The existence of Bitcoin is also an economic puzzle, raising
questions about the definition of money itself.
Its value depends on users' belief that it is worth
something. So does all money, but in the case of Bitcoin this
faith could be more fragile.
It also runs up against standard economic theory that people
will not spend money if they expect it to increase in value; the
21 million limit means once all Bitcoins are in circulation,
there are no internal inflationary pressures to devalue it.
More of a threat is the tsunami of other digital forms of
money that are beginning to be offered by states and companies.
The Royal Canadian Mint, for example, is exploring how to
issue digital currency in the future. Its chief financial
officer Marc Brule said Bitcoin's biggest problem was that it is
not backed by anything.
"The system we would bring in would be backed by a fund," he
told Reuters. "Bitcoin may work for the small group of people
that believe in its value, but that could change very suddenly."
Without that backing or a similar power base, Bitcoin lives
with the ever-present risk of failure.
"To be clear, I would say the same about the euro," said
payment expert Lelieveldt.