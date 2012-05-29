LONDON May 29 Europe's top fund managers have called on the region's main investment banks to change how they report trades, arguing a small technical switch will enable the managers to see which brokers get the best results.

Fix Protocol Limited (FPL), an industry association representing traders, proposed on Tuesday changes to the electronic message standards its European members use to pass information back and forward.

FPL wants banks and brokers to use a new field in the electronic messages that specifies which of the many European exchanges they use, a detail currently omitted from these electronic conversations between the brokers and their clients.

"At the moment there is not enough information available about how and where the brokers are executing trades on behalf of the buy side, but adoption of these standards would give much greater insight into their execution performance," said Chris Sims, the chief technology officer at Ignis Asset Management and an FPL committee member.

FPL, which lists American Century, Blackrock and Fidelity as members, said the proposed change has already been adopted by many banks and brokers in the United States where the plan to include the additional field was agreed last year.

The FPL reform follows a period of rapid change in the European equity market which has seen the market fragment, making buy-side traders more reliant on the information passed to them by banks.

As recently as five years ago the vast majority of trading in any European country's blue-chip firms was conducted over the relevant national exchange, like the London Stock Exchange or Deutsche Boerse.

But the market has changed beyond recognition since the introduction of the European Commission's 2007 Mifid directive which smashed exchange monopolies and paved the way for a new breed of pan-European stock market.

Firms such as Chi-X Europe, Bats Europe and Turquoise as well as a myriad of alternative systems known as dark pools now account for between a third and a half of all trading in some European markets.

This fragmentation has left buy-side traders unclear which of the many venues their brokers are using and the FPL change is designed to ensure these firms are using venues that offer the best results for their asset management clients rather than themselves.