LONDON May 29 Europe's top fund managers have
called on the region's main investment banks to change how they
report trades, arguing a small technical switch will enable the
managers to see which brokers get the best results.
Fix Protocol Limited (FPL), an industry association
representing traders, proposed on Tuesday changes to the
electronic message standards its European members use to pass
information back and forward.
FPL wants banks and brokers to use a new field in the
electronic messages that specifies which of the many European
exchanges they use, a detail currently omitted from these
electronic conversations between the brokers and their clients.
"At the moment there is not enough information available
about how and where the brokers are executing trades on behalf
of the buy side, but adoption of these standards would give much
greater insight into their execution performance," said Chris
Sims, the chief technology officer at Ignis Asset Management and
an FPL committee member.
FPL, which lists American Century, Blackrock and Fidelity as
members, said the proposed change has already been adopted by
many banks and brokers in the United States where the plan to
include the additional field was agreed last year.
The FPL reform follows a period of rapid change in the
European equity market which has seen the market fragment,
making buy-side traders more reliant on the information passed
to them by banks.
As recently as five years ago the vast majority of trading
in any European country's blue-chip firms was conducted over the
relevant national exchange, like the London Stock Exchange
or Deutsche Boerse.
But the market has changed beyond recognition since the
introduction of the European Commission's 2007 Mifid directive
which smashed exchange monopolies and paved the way for a new
breed of pan-European stock market.
Firms such as Chi-X Europe, Bats Europe and Turquoise as
well as a myriad of alternative systems known as dark pools now
account for between a third and a half of all trading in some
European markets.
This fragmentation has left buy-side traders unclear which
of the many venues their brokers are using and the FPL change is
designed to ensure these firms are using venues that offer the
best results for their asset management clients rather than
themselves.