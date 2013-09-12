NEW YORK, Sept 12 Fixed income trading platform
Tradeweb Markets has signed an agreement to acquire BondDesk
Group LLC, a provider of retail fixed income wealth management
and trading technology.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Upon closing, John Cahalane, managing director and head of
Tradeweb's retail division, will lead the combined business,
according to a release issued by Tradeweb on Thursday.
Reuters previously reported that Tradeweb was in exclusive
talks to buy Bondesk.
Private equity firm Advent International Corp tapped
Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC to sell BondDesk several weeks
ago, and Tradeweb and rival fixed-income trading platform
MarketAxess Holdings Inc were among the bidders,
sources had told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs acted as the financial adviser and
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as the legal
adviser to Tradeweb, according to the release. Pepper, Hamilton
LLP served as outside counsel to BondDesk, while Broadhaven was
its financial adviser.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel)