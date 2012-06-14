* Regional banks in emerging markets more active
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, June 14 Small and mid-sized commodity
traders are scrambling to find new lenders, including Asian and
African banks, as dollar funding dries up from the big European
banks that have been among their traditional creditors.
Former leaders in commodities finance including BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole are retrenching from the
financing of transactions such as storing oil or arbitraging
copper due to a lack of dollar financing and to capital
requirements under stringent new rules known as Basel III.
The regulations - to be phased in from next year - require
higher levels of capital and reserves at banks, which will make
commodities lending more expensive.
"If you are big, that is what saves you. But for the
mid-sized ones it is snip, snip on the credit lines. This is
also choking off trade finance for new entrants," said Edward
George, a soft commodities analyst at pan-African bank Ecobank.
Official data is hard to come by, but George estimated that
European banks' share of the global commodities trade finance
business has shrunk from around 75 percent to 50 percent over
the past few years.
The gap is being partly filled by new players such as his
own firm, which plans to boost its trade finance to around $4
billion this year from $2.8 billion in 2011, Asian banks such as
China Construction Bank and Middle Eastern players including
First Gulf Bank.
But these new players operate on a much smaller scale, often
offering just $5 million at a time for multi-million dollar
deals, according to Michael Rolfe, global head of commodity
trade finance at UniCredit.
"What is changing is the number of banks participating in
revolving credit facilities. The list is getting longer as
participation mounts from new banks that are smaller than the
usual core players," he told Reuters.
"Regional players want to break in. They are in producing
regions, and these have good access to dollar financing," he
added.
TRADERS BECOME BANKERS
Top Geneva-based trading houses such as Gunvor and Mercuria
have recently signed multi-million dollar funding deals via
revolving credit facilities, showing their ability to source
funding even as smaller players struggle.
Banks have competed fiercely to provide these facilities,
and one trade source said, which has cut lending rates to around
2-2.50 percentage points above Libor.
The fact that big traders have cheap access to dollars, the
dominant currency for commodities trade, means that they can
informally lend this money to smaller merchants, industry
sources said.
"We are seeing larger trading houses financing smaller ones,
using their own capital. Traders are acting as banks, and of
course they aren't covered by Basel III, so they can do as they
like," said Matthew Parish, a partner at Geneva-based law firm
Holman Fenwick Willan, which advises commodity firms.
The world's third-largest commodities trader, Trafigura,
runs a commodities trade finance fund as part of its Galena
hedge fund.
The chief financial officer of Geneva-based agricultural
commodities trader Quadra, Robert Petritsch, said he was often
asked to provide credit to buyers of soft commodities.
"We are constantly being asked about this. We try to create
packages where we give pre-financing to suppliers and offer
credit to our buyers, for example on soybeans to Southeast
Asia," he told Reuters.
Rene Awambeng, the head of regional corporate and commodity
finance at Ecobank, said large traders were effectively binding
clients closer by providing financing to them.
"It's a revenue opportunity as they (big traders) can
recycle cheap dollars into a higher margins on the finance ...
They are in a very strong position - their RCFs are generally
oversubscribed," he added.
Some say further consolidation among traders is inevitable
and that increased lending between traders will accelerate this
process.
"The larger trader will ultimately take over the business if
the smaller trader is unable to grow its own facilities.
Essentially, the larger trader will see the entire smaller
trader's business model and will be able to step in," said Rolfe
from UniCredit.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane
Baird)