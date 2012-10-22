* Computer-based trading can boost liquidity-Foresight study
* Rejects majority of EU-proposed reforms
* Calls for further analysis of trading methods
By Dasha Afanasieva and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Oct 23 European Union plans to clamp
down on trading shares faster than the blink of an eye could
damage market efficiency and reduce liquidity, a UK
government-sponsored paper said, rejecting a key Brussels
proposal to force traders to hold shares for longer.
European Union lawmakers last month called for
high-frequency trading (HFT) systems to post share orders for at
least half a second, far longer than currently.
HFT systems, which account for about 30 percent of equity
trading in the UK and over 60 percent in the United States, have
been criticised by regulators in recent years for increasing
market volatility.
A report by the Foresight Project, which was sponsored by
the British government and gathered evidence from 150 academics
and experts from 20 countries, said plans to force minimum
resting times on orders could reduce liquidity.
"The Project has found that some of the commonly held
negative perceptions surrounding HFT are not supported by the
available evidence and, indeed, that HFT may have modestly
improved the functioning of markets in some respects," said John
Beddington, the UK's chief scientific advisor and lead author of
the report.
"However it is believed that policy makers are justified in
being concerned about the possible effects of HFT," he added.
Out of nine EU policy proposals examined, the Foresight
paper found two were effective while seven were "problematic",
including a plan to force HFT to post prices to buy and sell at
all times, a measure designed to stop them from pulling out when
markets get choppy.
The report found no direct evidence that HFT increased
volatility, nor evidence to suggest it has led to an increase in
market abuse.
It said that computer-based trading could have adverse side
effects in some circumstances and that these risks should be
addressed.
The report called for regulatory action to identify the
problems and create incentives to prevent accidents.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has criticised the
make-up of the Foresight Project, saying the majority of the
financial services members on one of its two advisory panels was
linked to the HFT industry.
The UK government welcomed the report as "an important
contribution to the regulatory debate on the use of computer
trading both in the UK and internationally."