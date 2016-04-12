By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Sarah McFarlane
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 12
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 12 Oil prices have
probably bottomed out and will rise from now on though the
recovery will be slow due to a huge stocks overhang, some of the
biggest oil trading executives said on Tuesday.
"The downturn in oil markets is behind us ... The trend is
now up ... But rebalancing will take time. We will probably
continue to build stocks for some time," Torbjorn Tornqvist, the
head of Gunvor, told the FT Commodities Summit.
"We have seen the bottom," said Jeremy Weir, chief executive
of Trafigura, predicting that supply and demand would be in
balance by the third or fourth quarter of this year. Marco
Dunand, the head of Mercuria, said he saw prices at above $50
per barrel next year.
Oil prices have dropped to as low as $27 per barrel - in
January - from as high as $115 in mid-2014, forcing producers to
cut spending by hundreds of billions of dollars and capping
output growth in the United States.
"Low oil prices cannot last long as current prices do not
allow many producers to recover costs ... As of today it appears
that we will be able to overcome the global oversupply within
two years," said Igor Sechin, head of Kremlin oil major Rosneft
.
Russia and OPEC are close to clinching a deal to freeze
output growth to help the market rebalance quicker but the head
of oil at trading house Glencore, Alex Beard, said on
Tuesday he did not believe this will help clear the glut fast.
"I can't see a huge opportunity for positive surprises (from
the Doha OPEC/non-OPEC meeting). A freeze doesn't change the
market dynamic," Beard said.
BP chief economist Spencer Dale said oil markets would
likely see overall supply levels unchanged this year with
increases in Iranian output offset by drops in production in
other parts of the world.
Most traders said Iran's output increase would be slower
than expected because of banking and legal complications despite
the lifting of international sanctions in January.
"Getting capital in to do what they need to do won't be easy
so I think it will be slower than they hoped," said Vitol chief
executive Ian Taylor.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)