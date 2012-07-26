(Corrects 1Q total to 13.81 billion euros from 10.71 billion in
first para)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 26 European secondary loan trading
plunged 29 percent in the second quarter to 9.8 billion euros
($11.88 billion) in 2332 trades from 13.81 billion euros in the
first quarter as banks cut the amount of capital allocated to
trading and traders and buyers remained wary of taking risk in a
volatile macroeconomic environment.
Despite the second-quarter drop, first-half secondary
trading volume was 20.6 percent higher at 26 billion euros
compared with the first half of 2011, as heavy bank derisking
supported first quarter trading volume in early 2012, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Bank liquidity slumped in the second quarter as the rising
price of capital and restrictions on proprietary trading curbed
traders' risk appetite. Trading desks were hit by job cuts as
banks slimmed down their teams in response to reduced levels of
activity and capital.
Second quarter trading volume is the lowest since 6.41
billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2011, when banks began to
derisk, and also reflects lower primary leveraged loan volume.
Cash-rich investors also held off buying or selling due to a
lack of paper to reinvest and a widespread expectation that
prices could fall further.
RELATIVELY STABLE
Unlike equity and credit default swap prices, European
secondary loan prices have been relatively stable through the
worst of the eurozone crisis, supported by the lack of activity.
Reduced activity has left a back to back broking market --
even in leveraged loan trading which is usually the most liquid
area of the secondary loan market.
Traders describe 2Q market liquidity as worse than the
market dislocation after Lehman's collapse in 2008, when a
couple of key trading houses continued to make markets.
The increasingly illiquid secondary market focussed on
infrequent investment-grade, emerging markets and project
finance trading in the second quarter as banks jettisoned loan
portfolios and single name credits to raise capital, as well as
stressed and distressed trading as would-be buyers pitched
unpalatably low bids that sellers were reluctant to accept.
Western European leveraged loan trading was down 35 percent
on the first quarter at 6.95 billion euros, Western European
high-grade loans fell 30 percent in the same period to 1.08
billion euros. Emerging markets trading was the only area to see
an increase on the first quarter, showing a 14.8 percent
increase to 1.78 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Tessa Walsh)