Jan 23 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* Says reported revenue in Q4 2014: 214.2 million Swiss francs ($245.70 million), up 6.2 pct in constant currencies

* Says for year 2014, consolidated revenue was 837.5 million Swiss francs compared with 874.4 million Swiss francs in 2013

* Says FY 2014 group's net result is expected to be significantly higher than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8718 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)