NEW YORK/BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
U.S. lawsuit accusing retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. of
knowingly selling frozen prawns linked to a company that uses
slave labor was described on Friday as "entirely without merit"
by Thai seafood supply company CP Food Products.
A lawsuit filed in the federal court in San Francisco in
California on Wednesday sought a court order to stop Costco from
selling prawns without a label stating that slave labor was
involved in the farm raised prawns.
The claim, citing federal and state rules on labelling and
slavery, alleged Costco was aware the prawns bought from its
Southeast Asian producers came from a supply chain dependent on
ships involved in human trafficking and labor abuses.
The exporter, CP Food Products Inc, and its parent company,
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, were also named in the
lawsuit that was filed on behalf of California resident Monica
Sud, a member of Costco which is run as a warehouse club.
CP Foods on Friday said it had received a copy of a
complaint filed in California concerning its shrimp business.
"CPF believes that it has complied with all applicable laws
and regulations, and that the complaint is entirely without
merit," the company said in a statement.
Sud's lawyers are seeking class-action status for the
lawsuit, which means if granted it could affect millions of
customers in California.
Costco, the third largest U.S. retailer, said these
allegations over issues in the Thai seafood industry had been
well publicized for more than a year.
This followed an investigation by Britain's Guardian
newspaper into the prawn supply chain that found large numbers
of men were bought and held against their will on fishing boats
off Thailand used to farm prawns sold in some of the world's
leading supermarkets.
The investigation found Charoen Pokphand (CP) Foods, the
world's largest prawn farmer, was buying fishmeal to feed to its
farmed prawns from some suppliers that owned, operated or bought
from fishing boats manned with slaves.
In response to the allegations of labor violations, CP Foods
said in a statement in March that it had "locked down our supply
to 30 by-catch fishmeal suppliers and 380 fishing vessels, for
which we have full visibility and traceability on sustainability
and social issues".
It said it had also stepped up audits and monitoring of
fishmeal suppliers, while the company's fishmeal traceability
and audit system underwent third-party verification by an
independent auditing firm.
The U.S. State Department's 2015 Trafficking in Persons
Report last month singled out the "enslavement of fishermen in
Southeast Asia".
Costco said it has been working with and would continue to
work with various stakeholders, including the Thai government,
other retailers, and Thai industry, to address the issues that
have surfaced.
"In the meantime, all of our customers know that if they are
dissatisfied with any purchase from Costco Wholesale they can
return the item for a full refund," Costco said in a statement.
