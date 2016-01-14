NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Less than a
quarter of companies earned high marks for disclosing
anti-trafficking and forced labor corporate practices in a pilot
study released on Thursday to highlight efforts by companies to
be open about their supply chains.
The study by KnowTheChain, founded by San Francisco-based
Humanity United, found only four of 20 companies were fully open
about disclosure and the way they track and deal with forced
labor in their supply chains.
The number of people globally living as slaves, trafficked
into brothels or forced labor, is estimated at nearly 36 million
by the Australia-based Walk Free Foundation with the slavery
business estimated to be worth $150 billion a year.
Anti-slavery campaigners have called for companies to be
more transparent over their supply chains and for consumers to
insist on knowing where goods come from and who makes them.
KnowTheChain said it plans to publish benchmark reports this
year comparing corporate policies and practices on keeping
forced labor out of supply chains and the pilot study was
conducted to test its methodology.
"Overall, the research finds a wide distribution in
companies' transparency on efforts to mitigate human trafficking
and forced labor in their supply chains," the report said.
"We are doing this with the belief that leaders should be
recognized, laggards should be incentivized to improve, and all
companies should have insights into how their peers are
addressing these challenges so they can strive to do better."
The pilot study found most companies, 17 out of 20, have
formal policies to address the potential for human trafficking
and forced labor, but none disclosed management incentives
linked to addressing those issues.
Few companies demonstrated that their policies are available
to vulnerable parties in their supply chains such as local
workers, and few translate key documents into local languages to
make them accessible.
Also, few of the companies disclosed the names and locations
of their first-tier suppliers, the report said.
All the companies have auditing processes to measure
suppliers' compliance with their supply-chain standards, but
only three in 20 conduct interviews with sub-contracted workers
at their supplier locations as part of this process, it said.
Apparel and footwear companies performed better than those
in food and beverages and those in information and communication
technology, it said.
The study did not disclose individual performances of the 20
companies which included Gap Inc, Nike Inc, Nestle S.A.,
Unilever plc, Apple Inc, Hennes & Mauritz AB and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
The companies were selected based on a sector's high risk of
exposure to the issue and a company's market capitalization.
