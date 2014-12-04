BEIJING Dec 4 Chinese police have arrested an
employee of commodity trader Trafigura as part of an
investigation into an alleged $32 million gasoline trade fraud,
according to an official arrest warrant seen by Reuters.
Tian Meng, 39, who works at Trafigura's oil marketing team
in Beijing, has been held without charge in the northern city of
Cangzhou since August, three sources with direct knowledge of
the situation said.
Under Chinese law, police can arrest suspects and detain
them for up to seven months without charge.
Tian could not be reached for comment, while a spokeswoman
for Trafigura, which is the world's second-largest metals trader
and third-largest oil trader, declined to comment.
Commodity financing deals in China are already under the
spotlight after a billion-dollar scandal at Qingdao Port, where
a private Chinese trading firm has been accused of duplicating
warehouse certificates to secure bank loans.
The investigation into Tian was launched after private
Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy (QUE) filed a complaint to
police in early August, alleging it had lost $32 million via
trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between
Tian and local trader Zhang Wei, according to two sources with
direct knowledge of the investigation.
Zhang was arrested in May, according to a warrant seen by
Reuters. He could not be reached for comment.
A spokesman for the Cangzhou police bureau declined to
comment when asked to confirm the investigation into Tian and
Zhang.
A senior Trafigura source said Zhang, who had been trading
derivatives with Trafigura since 2011 using collateral and
credit backed by a local-government-backed firm, had accumulated
losses of $32 million by late 2013 and agreed to a financing
scheme with Tian and his Singapore-based gasoline team to settle
the losses.
Zhang bought 700,000 barrels of gasoline from Trafigura at
market price using letters of credit issued by QUE and then sold
them back to Trafigura at a discount of $32 million, two
official sources with direct knowledge of the investigations
said.
Li Yixing, founder of QUE, told Reuters he was not aware of
the loss-covering agreement made by Zhang, who was a shareholder
in his company but was not authorised to enter into such deals.
The senior Trafigura source said Tian believed Zhang was the
authorised agent of QUE, adding that Zhang had represented other
companies in previous transactions without problems.
(Editing by Fayen Wong, Ed Davies and Will Waterman)