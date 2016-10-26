(Adds comment from company spokesperson)
SAO PAULO Oct 26 A London-based executive at
Dutch trading company Trafigura Beheer BV was
detained at an airport in Brazil as part of a corruption
investigation into state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
According to one of the sources, who asked not to be named
due to the sensitivity of the matter, the executive Mariano
Marcondes Ferraz was cited in a 2014 plea deal by Petrobras
director Paulo Roberto Costa in connection with a bribery
allegation.
Representatives for the federal judge overseeing the
long-running Petrobras probe did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
"The company is following the case and in search of more
information regarding the episode," a press representative for
Trafigura Beheer said in a statement on Wednesday.
In 2013, Trafigura and an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
won control of a Brazilian iron ore port, formerly controlled by
fallen tycoon Eike Batista, in a $996 million deal.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ana Mano)