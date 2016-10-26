(Adds comment from company spokesperson)

SAO PAULO Oct 26 A London-based executive at Dutch trading company Trafigura Beheer BV was detained at an airport in Brazil as part of a corruption investigation into state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

According to one of the sources, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the executive Mariano Marcondes Ferraz was cited in a 2014 plea deal by Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa in connection with a bribery allegation.

Representatives for the federal judge overseeing the long-running Petrobras probe did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The company is following the case and in search of more information regarding the episode," a press representative for Trafigura Beheer said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2013, Trafigura and an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund won control of a Brazilian iron ore port, formerly controlled by fallen tycoon Eike Batista, in a $996 million deal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ana Mano)