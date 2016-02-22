Feb 22 Swiss commodities trading group Trafigura
will ship one of the first crude oil cargoes of
benchmark West Texas Intermediate in the coming weeks to Israel,
as the lift of the decades old U.S. crude oil export ban allows
entry of American oil into the international market, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Trafigura's cargo with 700,000 barrels of crude oil is
expected to be part of a flotilla of vessels booked this week to
carry the first overseas shipments of WTI since the 1970s, the
FT said. (on.ft.com/1L48h0s)
The cargo will sail from Houston, Texas in late February or
early March, the newspaper reported.
Trafigura was not immediately available for a comment.
Reuters reported last week that Atlantic Trading & Marketing
Inc, the U.S. trading unit of French oil major Total SA
has been planning an export cargo of U.S. crude from
Cushing, Oklahoma.
In December last year, the U.S. Congress voted to repeal the
40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude oil in an energy policy
shift sought by Republicans as part of a bipartisan deal that
also provided unprecedented tax incentives for wind and solar
power. (reut.rs/1QsIpaR)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)