China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SAO PAULO Feb 27 Dutch trading company Trafigura Beheer BV and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co said on Thursday they had completed a deal to buy a controlling stake in the Sudeste Port and iron ore terminal in Brazil.
Under the transaction, Trafigura's subsidiary Impala and Mubadala have 65 percent ownership of the port, while Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's company MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA retains a 35 percent stake, Impala said in a statement.
MMX agreed in September to cede control of the port in exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief, an effort to halt the decline of Batista's once high-flying EBX group.
The Sudeste Port can handle 50 million tonnes per year with a future expansion to 100 million tonnes per year. Commercial operations are expected to start in the third quarter of this year, the statement said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in