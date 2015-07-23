By Chen Aizhu and Dmitry Zhdannikov
| BEIJING/LONDON, July 23
to formally charge an employee of Swiss trading giant Trafigura
as early as Thursday, according to sources familiar with the
probe, in a step that could escalate a closely watched 11-month
stand-off over alleged fraudulent oil trading.
Police will ask prosecutors to charge Tian Meng, Trafigura's
Beijing-based oil marketer, with contract fraud and fraudulently
obtaining letters of credit, one of the sources who is in law
enforcement said. The request is due to be filed on Thursday.
It isn't clear if prosecutors will follow through. They have
turned down two previous attempts to lay charges against Tian.
Under Chinese law this is the final request that will be
considered.
Prosecutors could not be reached for comment, but sources
close to Trafigura said the earlier requests by
police to file charges had been turned down due to a lack of
evidence.
The source in law enforcement said it was not unusual for
prosecutors to turn down initial requests before charges are
filed.
Senior sources at Trafigura, one of the world's leading oil
and metals trading houses, view the investigation as a test of
the rule of law in China and stress the matter is a commercial
dispute and should not involve police or state prosecutors.
Investigators in the city of Cangzhou detained Tian last
August after private Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy filed
a complaint to police, alleging it had lost $32 million via
trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between
Tian and local trader Zhang Wei.
Reuters has been unable to reach Tian and Zhang for comment.
Li Yixin, founder of Qingdao United Energy, said he expected
"the truth to be revealed and justice done."
The pressure on Trafigura in China has grown after a second
employee, the head of its Beijing operations, Li Bo, was
arrested on June 1.
Senior sources at Trafigura said they do not believe that Li
was involved in any of Tian's transactions and are unclear on
what the grounds are for his detention.
"We have written letters of complaint to municipal and
national authorities. Unfortunately, we have not heard back,"
a senior source at Trafigura said.
"We are ready to engage with police to understand the case
better, but we have not obtained any satisfactory engagement
from police so far," the source said.
Reuters was unable to reach Li or the press officer at
Cangzhou Police Bureau, which is in charge of the
investigations, for comment.
COMMODITY FINANCING
Li, a Singaporean citizen and the main face for the Swiss
firm's Chinese oil business, was detained by police as he was
preparing to fly to Singapore.
Under Chinese law, people can be kept under arrest for up to
seven months without being formally charged.
Deals involving using commodities as collateral to raise
money have become more sensitive in China after a billion-dollar
scandal at Qingdao Port, where a private trading firm has been
accused of duplicating warehouse certificates to secure bank
loans.
The source in law enforcement said freezes imposed on two
bank accounts held by Trafigura in China will be extended for
another six months, after the first freeze expires at the end of
this month.
The two accounts, which both belong to Trafigura Private
Limited, a Singapore unit, were with the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China
, the source said.
The two banks could not be reached for comment by phone.
A senior Trafigura source said that the accounts had been
used to trade oil but did not contain funds when they were
frozen and the move would not affect oil trading operations.
Trafigura's China operations, which cover oil and metals,
employ a total of 220 staff at nine representative offices, and
generated more than 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) in turnover
last year, according to a company report.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in New York and Seng
Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)